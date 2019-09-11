But the 2021 offensive lineman from Oswego East High School in Illinois was able to visit for the Badgers' first home game of the 2019 season last Saturday against Central Michigan.

"The visit was amazing," Woods told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was very organized and I loved how the staff, fans and coaches showed so much love, not only at Camp Randall but throughout the city.

"I got the chance to take a look at the football facilities, and the weight room and locker room stood out to me. There is lots of space and it's real clean. I noticed lots of recovery equipment, with cold and hot tubs, bands and other things."

While on campus, Woods, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior, was able to connect with lead recruiter Inoke Breckterfield, as well as position coach Joe Rudolph.

"The feedback from the coaches was great, " Woods said. "I got the chance to touch base with Coach Nokes - it had been a while before that. I wasn’t able to come out to camp this summer due to a hip-flexor injury, so I finally got the chance to meet and speak with Coach Rudolph as well. The hospitality was great and they talked to us a lot. For it to be a game day after the shutout we were able to go in the locker room and speak to the team and talk to the coaches.

"I loved how the Badgers came out and showed dominance. You can tell that the coaching staff does a great job of preparing the team, not only the physical aspect but I can see they coach a great mental game, too. They kept their foot on the gas the whole game."

Outside of Wisconsin, a handful of other schools are showing interest early in the process.

"Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Illinois are possible future visits," Woods said. "My head coach, Tyson Leblanc, does a great job of bringing schools in, so I’ve got the chance to meet all of the MAC coaches as well as some other Big Ten and Big 12 programs.

"I will be at Purdue this weekend for a visit and Illinois on Oct.12 against Michigan."



As far as Wisconsin goes, Woods would like to get back on campus at some point this fall.

"Wisconsin feels like home," he said. "I loved every part about it and I'm hoping to get out there again soon."