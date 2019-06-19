Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception senior quarterback/athlete recruit Danny Cronin (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has been hitting the college camp circuit over the past few weeks and Cronin has more campos ahead this summer. Cronin checks in and recaps his latest camp experienced and more here.

"I've been able to go to several different college camps so far this summer," Cronin said. "I've camped so far at North Central College, Iowa and also the Northwestern Showcase camp."

Cronin, who is drawing recruiting looks and attention at a few different positions (quarterback/safety/outside linebacker) this summer also has more camps ahead.

"I'm heading out to North Dakota State this weekend for it's three day camp. North Dakota State has been showing more recruiting attention and I'm excited to head out there and see the school in person. North Dakota State is recruiting me as a strong safety/outside linebacker and it's a three day camp so I'll have plenty of time to show them what I can do."

Cronin also has v=been drawing increased recruiting looks and attention this summer.

"I've been talking with some new schools this summer. The coaches from Columbia, Yale, Harvard and Dartmouth are all very interested in me. I've also stayed in touch with the schools who have already offered me in EIU and Minnesota State (D2) plus SIU, South Dakota State, Valparaiso, Indiana State along with Iowa and Northwestern. The feedback from those coaches has been pretty positive. A lot of the bigger level schools want to see me playing some defense on my senior season video and they will reevaluate me."

Cronin is also not in any hurry for now to make a college decision.

"I'm planning to wait until after my senior season to make a college decision. I'm going to be playing defense this season along with quarterback and I want to give schools a good chance at evaluating me. I've been working hard on improving my speed and footwork. I've been working with the guys at Extreme Speed and I've also been able to lower my 40 time this summer."

Cronin is also excited to get going with his new team this summer in team camp.

"We really get going with our team camp on June 24th and I can't wait to get going. I'm excited to get a chance to play some defense and excited to hit someone."

Danny Cronin has scholarship offers from Eastern Illinois and Minnesota State.