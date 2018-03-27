County Club Hills (IL) Hillcrest junior wide receiver recruit Corey Crooms (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was able to visit Purdue on Sunday as his Boom Midwest team toured the Home of the Boilermakers. Crooms recaps his impressions from Purdue and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"We had our 7on7 cancelled this weekend because of all the snow," Crooms said. "It wasn't a good weekend because of our tournament getting cancelled but the visit to Purdue was really good."

Crooms filled us in on his first ever visit to Purdue.

"I really liked it at Purdue. I had a chance to talk one on one with the wide receivers coach (Jamarcus Russell) and we exchanged cell numbers. It was my first ever visit to Purdue and I was really impressed with the coaches and the facilities. The coaches just made everyone feel welcomed and they also just are real high energy guys. I was able to see all the facilities along with some of the campus at Purdue. and everything was strong. The Purdue coaches said that they are already planning to stop into my school this spring to watch me run and workout. They also want me to stay in touch with them this spring and it was a really good visit. I was impressed with Purdue."

Crooms is also looking to make the most of his spring break vacation this week.

"I'm going to visit Western Michigan on Tuesday. On Wednesday I'm heading to NIU and then on Friday I'm heading up to Eastern Michigan. All three schools have stayed in touch with me and wanted me to visit so I'll be able to get those in this week."

So what is Crooms looking for when he makes a college visit?

"I'm looking at the type of offense they run. I'm also looking for a school that has a strong family feel and seeing how well I can fit into that program. I'm also talking to the coaches quite a bit and trying to get a good feel for them along with just getting a better idea about each school."

Crooms has also been hearing from a handful of new schools this past month.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I've also been hearing a little bit from Cincinnati along with Toledo. Those coaches along with a bunch of others are all telling me that they will be in school this spring."

Corey Crooms has scholarship offers from Kent State, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and Seton Hill.

