The national series of regional camps and NFL-style combines attracts the country’s best high school football players and aims to improve athletes’ skills, give them verified stats needed for college recruiting and increase their exposure to college coaches.

Back again for the 2024 Camp Series is the Wilson QBX camps on Saturday nights. Quarterbacks participating in the Wilson QBX events will run through a variety of drills using Wilson X Connected QB tracking technology. Every throw will collect data - spin rate, spiral efficiency, velocity and release time – that are valuable for the athletes and their coaches to measure against other quarterbacks, as well as for college coaches to evaluate. There is a $50 charge for the Wilson QBX camps. Every participant will receive a Wilson X compression jersey, throwing data, discount card for Wilson footballs and a Rivals combine Fast Pass ($30). Spots are limited. Register at https://www.rivalscampseries.com/results/wilson-qbx-camp-sat/ .

The camps and combines are free for high school football players who will be graduating in 2025-28. Combines will be held in each city on Saturdays. The elite camps are on Sundays. Registration is required for all participants. Athletes can register for the combine nearest them starting today at www.rivalscampseries.com .

Athletes who take part in the Rivals Camps are coached by top former NFL and college players and coaches and compete against the best college football prospects in their region in one-on-one drills.

The 12th season of the Rivals Camp Series will kick off in less than two months, featuring camps and combines at locations across the United States.

Who can attend the Rivals Camp Series event?

Rivals Camps and Rivals Combines are a series of regional camps and combines. The camps are geared toward current juniors, but sophomores and freshmen are eligible. Combines are geared toward freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Top performers at a combine could earn an invitation to attend one of the elite camps.

What is the cost to attend the Rivals Camp Series?

Rivals Camps and Rivals Combines are free. Prospects must provide their own transportation to events. A limited number of $30 Fast Pass are available for each combine. The Fast Pass allows athletes to be the first to test at the combine, avoiding any delays that might occur, and get access to a fresh turf field for better footing. The Fast Pass athlete’s check-in window is from 8am-9am. NOTE: Fast pass athletes can check-in after 9am and will be moved to the front of all holding areas. The Fast Pass will not be available for purchase onsite. There will be no refunds for Combine Fast Pass purchases.

How can a player register for a Rivals Camp?

Coaches or players who would like to nominate a player can do so at the following link: https://n.rivals.com/underclassman_form. Over the coming months, if anything changes, new offers, significant updates, then please update us with this information in a brief email to campinfo@rivals.com. Only players who receive an invitation from a Rivals analyst can sign up for camps. There will be no walk-ups at camps. Some camp spots will be awarded to top performers at the Rivals Combines.

How can a player register for the Rivals Combine?

Players can sign up for a Combine by clicking on the register link in the schedule. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. Walk-ups are likely to be allowed to participate after the registered players have completed the events.

What happens at a Rivals Camp?

Camps will be divided into two sessions: Linemen in the morning session, skill players in the afternoon session. Players have their photo taken and do media interviews. After a dynamic warmup, players do position-specific drills (QBs, RBs, WR/TEs, OLs, DLs, LBs and DBs) with highly qualified and experienced coaches to work individually on football skills and techniques and then do one-on-ones. The one-on-ones are the highlight of the camp, during which WRs will go against DBs, RBs square off with LBs and OLs battle DLs. QBs will alternate throwing to WRs and RBs at different times. Only credentialed Rivals media and publishers will be allowed on the field. Parents and high school coaches must view the camp from the stands.

What happens at a Rivals Combine?

Players have an opportunity to have their times recorded in all the key football testing areas. Players will be timed in the 40-Yard Dash, Shuttle Run (tests athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion), 3-Cone Drill (tests athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed), Vertical Jump (measures lower-body explosion and power) and Broad Jump (tests athlete’s lower-body explosion and strength). All players who test at a Rivals Combine will receive a Rivals profile, so each player will have his picture taken and height and weight measured.

What are the player benefits for players attending a Rivals Camp?

Players participating will be given the chance to earn national exposure from Rivals.com by competing against the best. Video and action photos will be taken, players will be evaluated by numerous Rivals.com analysts at each event and athletes will learn more about what it takes to compete at the highest level and gauge their current abilities against others at the same position.

What are the player benefits for players attending a Rivals Combine?

In addition to receiving a Rivals profile, players who have recorded times from a reputable combine have a leg up when discussing scholarship opportunities with colleges. NCSA, the top recruiting service in the country, will be on site to help explain the recruiting process to players and parents. In addition, some athletes at each combine will be invited to participate in an elite Rivals Camp.

What can players do if they do not like their combine scores?

After the combine, players will have the option to scratch any of the scores that they don’t want to be viewed by the public and college coaches. Combine participants have 48 hours to scratch any of their scores. After the 48-hour window, the scores will be locked and shared publicly. You can scratch your scores by emailing scratch@rcxexperiences.com

What should players bring to the Camp?

Players participating in the Rivals Camp will need to bring a pair of cleats and mouth guard. Gatorade will provide hydration; players are encouraged to eat a healthy breakfast the morning of the camp.

What should players bring to the Combine?

Players participating in the Rivals Combine need to bring a pair of cleats. No track cleats are allowed. Gatorade will provide hydration; players are encouraged to eat a healthy breakfast the morning of the camp.

What happens at the Saturday night Wilson QBX camp?

Quarterbacks will run through a variety of drills using Wilson X Connected QB tracking technology. Every throw will collect data (spin rate, spiral efficiency, velocity and release time) that's valuable for training and recruiting. There is a $50 charge for the Wilson QBX camps. Every participant will receive a Wilson X compression jersey, throwing data, discount card for Wilson footballs and a Rivals combine Fast Pass ($30). Spots are limited. Register at https://www.rivalscampseries.com/results/wilson-qbx-camp-sat/.

If a player is already being recruited, should he still attend the camp?

Yes. A Rivals Camp is a tremendous way to attract attention of schools from the around the country who will be reading articles and watching video on Rivals.com. The camp also is a great way to be coached by top former NFL and college players and coaches and improve your technique. The greatest benefit, however, may be the opportunity to test yourself against the other top prospects in the region and see the competition you are competing against for scholarships.

What level of competition should the player expect at the camp?

Players at the Rivals Camp should expect to go against the very best in their region. Rivals.com is the best recruiting website in the country and top prospects are always trying to improve their ranking as well as their stock with college recruiters. Colleges cannot attend the camps, per NCAA rules, so they view the action through the stories written by our analysts and the video shot by our videographers. The best of the best will be attending these events.

Would a poor performance at the camp hurt a player's ability to be recruited?

A poor performance at a Rivals Camp will not hurt your ability to be recruited, as our team of writers focus on the top performers at each event. However, we provide no promises when it comes to our national rankings and we expect some players to raise their stock with our analysts, while the stock of others could drop. However, the instruction a player receives at the camp and the opportunity to gauge his current skill-set against the very best is what makes these camps invaluable. We have a saying in the camp business - "you can't get better sitting at home" - and we expect the best of the best to want to prove they belong in that select company.

Will attending a Camp or Combine potentially help a player be recruited?

Yes. A good performance at a Rivals Camp or posting top times at the Rivals Combine can certainly help your ability to be recruited. We have seen interest from colleges increase dramatically for prospects that do well at Rivals camps and combines.

What time do the events begin?

Saturday combines: Fast Pass ($30) check-in is from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Regular registration (free) is 9:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Fast Pass athletes who check in after 9:30 will be moved to the front of all athlete holding areas.

Sunday camps: Morning session (linemen) registration begins at 8 a.m. Afternoon session (QB, RB, DB, LB, receivers) registration begins at 11:15 a.m.

Who can I contact for more information?

Please email questions to campinfo@rivals.com.