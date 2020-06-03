Oak Park (IL) River Forest senior cornerback recruit Jalen Bates (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) decided to give in state Southern Illinois University his verbal commitment this morning. Bates talks about his college decision and more in this breaking recruiting story.

"SIU just feels right to me so I committed," Bates said. "SIU is still relatively close to home plus SIU has developed a strong group of defensive backs that have gone onto the NFL over the past few years. I want to be a part of that DB tradition at SIU."

Bate, who also looked hard at Bowling Green along with scholarship offers from several other Missouri Valley Conference schools also pointed to the SIU Salukis coaches and it's faith in him as a key in landing his commitment.

"The coaches at SIU have been recruiting me the hardest out of any school. A lot of other schools will have like 10-15 other offers out at defensive back but SIU offered just two defensive backs and I was one of them. They really made me feel like I was wanted and a priority for them and that loyalty means a lot. SIU was also the first school to contact me in my recruiting and they really believe in me. SIU also offers a good education and a lot of academic support for it's athletes "

While Bates has yet to make an on campus visit to SIU due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt more than comfortable making his college decision.

"I was hoping to have made a bunch of college visits by now but it was just not going to happen. I was able to take a virtual tour of SIU along with my family and that really helped. I was able to see a lot of what SIU has to offer from a campus and facility standpoint. The virtual visit really played a big role especially for my family. They were able to ask all kinds of questions and learn a lot more about the school and the coaches at SIU. As soon as things open back up I'll be down in Carbondale in person to see everything for myself."

Bates is now excited to just focus on his team and his upcoming senior season.

"I feel really good about my decision to commit to SIU. I can just go out and keep working this summer and focus on my team and my senior season. I know that I made the best choice for me at SIU."



Does Bates have a dream school?

Jalen Bates is verbally committed to Southern Illinois University.