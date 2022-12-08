Plainfield (Ill.) East senior cornerback recruit Dalonte Butcher (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) decided earlier this week to give in-state Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Butcher discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"My decision to commit to Illinois State is bigger than me," Butcher said. "My Mom went to school at Illinois State and I just have a lot of personal connections to the school and that area and it just feels like the best place for me so I committed."

Butcher, who was recruited by the ISU Redbirds as a cornerback pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment.

"I made a game day visit to Illinois State about a month or so ago and I was really surprised with everything I saw at ISU. It was the first time I was back in Normal in a long time and I was really impressed with the campus, the facilities and it just seemed like every building was newer or just renovated. They have updated a lot of things plus they play hard nosed football. Just getting to see and experience a game day and getting to see a lot of the campus really was a big factor in my decision. My family is also excited for me and ISU is just about an hour away from home so it's close enough for them to come down and watch my college games. Illinois State is recruiting me as a corner and they can also see me slide over and play some nickel and even some slotback if needed."

Butcher also admitted that the current recruiting landscape with the transfer portal in place also made his push forward his decision time frame.

"In a lot of instances I had recruiting looks and attention from schools, but they ended up going into the portal instead of recruiting us high school kids. Illinois State has always been straight with me and honest in the process. I keep seeing other high school kids lose offers because they waited to make a decision, then that same offer ended up going to a kid in the portal. I saw what was going on and I didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity for me at Illinois State so I committed."

So who else did Butcher consider before pledging to the ISU Redbirds?

"I look pretty hard into the University of Indianapolis (D2) and also SIU. those schools also have a lot to offer but Illinois State is just a better overall for for me ."

Butcher is also excited to be graduating from Plainfield East in a few weeks and will be enrolling at Illinois State for the spring semester"".

"I'm actually graduating high school in two weeks so I'll be able to head down to Illinois State for the spring semester and take part in spring practice. It's still crazy to thing about the fact that I'll be in college in about a month or so but it's also exciting."

Butcher is also excited to be joined at Illinois State by his longtime friend in Bolingbrook RB Joshua Robinson, who also committed toIllinois State on Wednesday.

"Josh has been my best friend since we were little kids and we talked all the time about playing together in college. It's great that we will be playing together on the same team again."

Dalonte Butcher is verbally committed to Illinois State University.