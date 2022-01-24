DB Davis recaps his recent visits

Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park junior defensive back recruit Kiwaun Davis (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock rise in a big way this winter. Davis was able to add his third FBS scholarship offer from Central Michigan earlier this week and also made Junior Day visits this past weekend to both Central Michigan and also Northern Illinois University. David recaps his latest recruiting news, visits and more in this recruiting update.

"Recruiting has been going good and it's exciting," Davis said. "I have offers now from Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Bowling Green. I was able to make a visit to Central Michigan on Saturday and then NIU today (Sunday)."

Davis filled us in on adding his latest offer and junior day visit impressions from Central Michigan.

"Central Michigan actually offered me a scholarship back in December but this was the first time I was able to get out to visit them. I really liked it sat Central Michigan. They have really nice facilities and I also got along great with the different coaches. The CMU coaches all seem like good guys. We also drove around the town and the area around the campus and it looks like a really nice city and area. Central Michigan offered me as a big corner and most of the schools recruiting me like me as a bigger corner. "

Davis also filled us in on his Sunday Junior Day stop at Northern Illinois University.

"I had a real good visit to NIU today (Sunday). I like the football program at NIU and this was actually the first time I was able to see the school in person. I had a chance to talk with the NIU coaches and some of the players and we also took a tour of the campus. WE then went back and took some photos wearing the gear. I don't have an offer yet from NIU but they seem pretty interested in me. They want me to stay in touch with them and come back out again for a visit in the spring."

Davis, who will play for Boom Midwest 7on7 this spring also filled us in on his growing kist of new schools recruiting him so far this winter.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I've also been in contact with the coaches from Northwestern, Ball State, Miami of Ohio and also Michigan StateI went to Kent State for a game day visit back in the fall. A lot of the schools said they would be in school again in the spring to watch a team workout."

Davis was asked to reflect back on his 2021 fall season and grade his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a grade of 8 out of 10. Overall I felt I had a good, solid season last fall. I felt good about how I didn't give up any deep pass plays all year and that I also had 4 interceptions. I need to work on my communication with my teammates on the field along with just playing more physical next season."

So what should college coaches know about Kiwaun Davis?

"I'm a pretty versatile player and I can play a bunch of different positions whenever I'm needed. I also take pride on being a good teammate and a leader for my team."

