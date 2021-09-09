DB Duffie is drawing looks
Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township junior cornerback prospect Jailen Duffie (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is a key starter and impact performer for the Warren Township Blue Devils this season. Duffie checks in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news