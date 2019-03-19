Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior defensive back prospect Owen Goss (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) is an experienced and very versatile player for the Red Devils. Goss checks in and discusses his latest football recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I've been working with EFT this winter and just trying to improve my game," Goss said. "I've also been in contact with a few different schools. I haven't been able to make any college visits so far but I'm going to change that later this week.

Goss, who can play cornerback, safety and wide receiver recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from South Dakota, Kansas State, Holy Cross, Colgate and Princeton along with a few other schools. I'm planning to get out to visit Kansas State this Thursday. I've been in contact with Kansas State assistant coach Joe Klanderman for awhile now and I'm excited to get out to see Kansas State in person. I'm also hoping to get out to visit Holy Cross this spring and I might also try to see some of the Ivy League schools as well. I've also gotten a lot of college camp invitations for this summer."

So what has Goss been working on this off season to improve his overall game?

"I've been working hard on just improving my overall speed and being able to get to full speed and better cover the elite level receivers. I'm also just working on my overall mental grit and just getting better in my overall game. I feel that my strengths are that I'm a pretty quick learner and I also have a strong work ethic. Besides lifting with my team I'm also doing 7on7 with EFT and I also do boxing and jiujitsu as a part of my training regimen."

Does Goss have a dream school?

"I love Florida but my dream school would be Illinois. I know a lot of kids already at Illinois and I would love to stay closer to home and play fore the Fighting Illini."