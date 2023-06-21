Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah senior cornerback recruit Isaiah Houi (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) is having a very productive summer. Houi has been able to add multiple scholarship offers after making multiple college camp performances, and Houi recaps his latest recruiting news, remaining summer plans and more in this recruiting update.

"It's been a busy summer so far but it's also been fun and I''ve been able to pick up some scholarship offers," Houi said. "It's been fun to go to the different camps and compete with some great players along with getting coached up by some great coaches."

Houi broke down his growing list of scholarship offers so far this summer.

"I've been able to add scholarship offers so far from Western Illinois, Northern Iowa, Sioux Falls (D2), Indiana State, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State (D2), SEMO (Southeast Missouri State) along with McKendree (D2), Upper Iowa (D2), Northern State (D2) plus Lawrence Tech (NAIA) and Tiffin (D2). I ended up camping this summer at Lindenwood mega camp, the North Central College mega camp, NIU, UIndy mega camp along with the Northwestern Showcase and also Northern Iowa. I was able to be seen by a lot of coaches and I was able to land quite a few offers after the coaches saw me in camps."

Have any other schools started to reach out and show recruiting attention?

"Southern Illinois, Illinois, Kent State along with Colgate and also Cornell have all reached out this summer. Most of the schools recruiting me like me as a cover corner, but IU can really play anywhere in the secondary if they need me."

Will Houi make any summer college visits?

"I'm hoping to get out and see some schools in person later this summer. I have one more camp left on June 24th at Illinois State. .I also want to get out and see schools like Northern Iowa, SEMO and Eastern Illinois. I'm hoping to have some time later in July to make visits."

So how has Houi's game improved this off-season?

"I'm still pretty raw when it comes to playing defensive back but this off season I feel that I've been able to start improving my overall technique and just get better from going to camps. I've been able to learn a lot more technique and drills which have helped me improver. I'm also just playing with more and more confidence now compared to last season."

Houi is also excited to get back on the field and get ready for his upcoming senior season.

"We started our team camp already and for now it's more conditioning work and lifting as a team. I'm also working on my agility along with playing some summer basketball. Once we get past the 4th of July we start going heavy into our summer football camp."

Isaiah Houi has multiple scholarship offers.