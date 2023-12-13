Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel senior defensive back recruit Jayden Jones (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) made a summer visit to the University of North Dakota and that first impression stuck with Jones and his family. Jones earlier this week locked in his verbal commitment to the Fighting Hawks and discusses his decision here.

"I went out to North Dakota this summer for a visit and I just loved it on that visit," Jones said. "North Dakota just felt right to me right away and I'm just really happy and excited to lock in my decision and commit to North Dakota."

Jones, who was a key part of one of the state's best defensive backfield on a Caravan team that won it's 15th IHSA state title this past season pointed towards some key factors in his college decision.

"North Dakota just really made me feel welcomed and they have been recruiting me harder than any other schools. North Dakota has always had a plan for me and made me feel like I was a priority for them right away. The visit this summer was big for me in a lot of ways. The coaches are great at North Dakota. It's in a smaller town but they still have a lot of things to do on campus and in the surrounding area. It will be great to get to play in a dome and North Dakota has great facilities plus they also play in a great conference in the Missouri Valley. North Dakota recruited me as a corner and I'm excited to sign my letter of intent next Wednesday."

So which other schools did Jones consider before giving North Dakota his verbal commitment?

"I looked pretty hard at Western Illinois along with North Carolina. I receiver a track scholarship offer from North Carolina and I gave that some thought. In the end football is my calling and I'm excited to play for North Dakota and try to help them win a national championship."

So does it still feel good to be a state champion?

"It definitely still feels good. My favorite memories from this past season is just some of the practices and we would just have a blast. They were very competitive practices but also a lot of fun. I was able to transfer into Mount Carmel and I felt welcome right away. It definitely helped having some friends who I played with on Boom who also went to Mount Carmel."

Jayden Jones is verbally committed to North Dakota.