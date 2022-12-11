Justin Taylor never wavered in his commitment to Wisconsin despite the coaching transition from Paul Chryst to Jim Leonhard and now to Luke Fickell this fall.

According to the three-star prospect, the decision he made in May had more to do with the university as a whole and what the city of Madison has to offer.

"First off, I really feel in love with the school and the whole atmosphere on campus," Taylor told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday after his second official visit to UW. "And then the academics were huge for me. I didn't want to just go to a great football school, I wanted to get a degree from a great academic institution.

"Wisconsin is almost like a public Ivy League school, so I wanted to find that perfect balance of academics and athletics. I found that at Wisconsin."