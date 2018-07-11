Chicago (Ill) Simeon senior two star ranked defensive back recruit Marquae Kirkendoll (6-foot-2, 171 pounds) hit a few early summer mega camps and has since been focused on his team and getting ready for his upcoming senior season. Kirkendoll, who is holding multiple offers this summer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Lately I've been just working out and training along with my team camp," Kirkendoll said. "I camped at Lindenwood and North Central College for camps and those ended up being the only camps I did this summer."

Kirkendoll recapped his latest recruiting news.

"A lot of schools want me to come visit them so I'm looking at waiting on a decision until I can get out to make visits. I'll end up taking some official visits for sure. I've been staying in touch with the coaches lately from New Mexico, Wyoming, Missouri, Duke along with Bowling Green. Central Michigan and New Mexico have started talking about me making an official visit this season."

Kirkendoll for now has put his recruiting aside, instead focusing on his team's camp this summer.

"We are starting to get it all together in camp and we've been looking good. Everyone has been focused on just getting in better condition and just getting better every day. I'm excited about this team and our season."

Kirkendoll is also planning to remain at defensive back this fall for the Wolverines and head coach Dante Culbreath.

"I'm still playing cornerback this season. I might also see a little time at receiver as well this year."

Marquae Kirkendoll has multiple scholarship offers.

