Decatur (Ill.) McArthur junior safety recruit AJ Lawson (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is currently holding three early FBS level scholarship offers so far this winter and several other schools are taking notice. Lawson recaps his latest offers and recruiting news here.

"I have scholarship offers so far from Kent State, Ball State and Toledo," Lawson said. "I've also been in touch with more schools and my recruiting has been going well."

Lawson, who is a three sport athlete at Decatur MacArthur (football/basketball/track) recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I haven't been able to get out to visit any schools yet because I've been busy with basketball season up until last week. Kent State offered me a while ago and I've been able to add offers from both Ball State and Toledo. All three schools have invited me out to visit them this spring. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Baylor, Minnesota, NIU, Wyoming and also Western Michigan. All of the schools are looking at me and recruiting me as a cornerback."

Lawson is also hoping to make some college visits later this spring.

"I'm hoping to get out to see some colleges in person soon. NIU has been trying to get me to come visit them so I'm hoping to go visit them soon."

So what has Lawson been working on to improve his overall game this off-season?

"I don't have any specific one thing I'm working on, I just want to keep working on everything and just become a abetter overall player. I'm working on everything to improve."

Lawson is also excited for his 2019 senior season.

"We will be good again this year. We only lose a few linemen to graduation and we bring back a lot of experience from last season. Our conference always has powerhouse teams but we have a chance to make a deep playoff run."

