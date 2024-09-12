DB Marshall is making the rounds
Crete (Ill.) Monee junior cornerback recruit Jayden Marshall (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) was able to make a recent game day visit to Indiana along with having a handful of visits planned this season. Ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news