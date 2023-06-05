Lombard (Ill.) Glenbard East senior athlete recruit Eric McClain (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has been able to already draw more recruiting interest and offers already this early summer after taking part in two recent college one day camps. McClain, who added his latest offer over the weekend from Eastern Illinois breaks down his recent camp performances, latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I had an earlier offer from ball State and Eastern Illinois also just offered me a scholarship," McClain said. "I was able to camp last week at NIU for an invitation only camp and then I was at Illinois this weekend for another one day camp. Both camps I thought went pretty good for me and I'm still in contact with those coaches."

McClain, who is drawing recruiting attention as a defensive back and also at wide receiver this summer broke down his Sunday camp performance at Illinois.

"I was at Illinois today for a camp and it went well. OverallI tested pretty decent and Illinois had a lot of good competition at the camp. Illinois made a few in school visits in the spring into my school so they have been in contact with me for a while now. I was able to get some good feedback from the Illinois coaches at the camp and they said that they will get back to me soon. I enjoyed the camp and enjoyed getting to work with the Illinois coaches at the camp."

So which other schools have shown recruiting interest in McClain this spring and early summer?.

"Western Michigan has been in contact and they seem pretty interested along with Illinois State, South Dakota State, Illinois State plus Illinois, EIU and Ball State plus Valparaiso. Most of the coaches like me as a defensive back but a few also have mentioned me as a receiver and a lot of those same coaches have said they want to see me in person this summer at camps."

So what's up next this summer for McClain?

"I was planning to camp at North Central College but I couldn't get into the camp since it was sold out already (June 7th). I was also set to camp ay NIU on June 9th but I decided to go last week instead. I'm also set to camp at Ohio on June 20th, Michigan in June 21st and then Akron on June 27th."

Look for McClain to also make an eventual college decision this summer.

"My plan is to go to more camps, then sit down and sort it all out. I want to make a decision sometime in early July. I don't want to wait too long and lose the college offers and options I already have. I also want to be able to focus on my team this season without having to worry about recruiting."

Eric McClain has scholarship offers from Ball State and Eastern Illinois.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today