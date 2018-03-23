Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior cornerback prospect Eddie McGee (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) is an experienced regular for the Caravan and new head coach Jordan Lynch. McGee checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this update. Get to know this latest Name to Watch in the Class of 2019 here.

"I've been staying busy between school, running indoor track and lifting," McGee said. "I'm also going to play rugby this spring. I just wanted to do something different this year so this will be my first season playing rugby and I'm excited about giving it a try."

McGee has also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, Toledo, Miami of Ohio, Illinois State, Iowa State, Northwestern and also Cincinnati. Most of the coaches just want to get to know me and they have all invited me to visit them this spring."

Does McGee have any upcoming college visits planned?

"I haven't been able to get out because of indoor track but I have some visits set. I'm going to Illinois State on March 31st. I'm also going to visit Western Michigan and NIU soon."

While McGee has stayed busy with track and now rugby, he's also still focused on improving his game this off season in my senior year.

"I'm always working on my speed. I'm really focused on my closing speed and I also want to play much more physical"

So how has the team been responding to a new head coach in Jordan Lynch this off season?

"Coach Lynch came in and really hit the ground running and everything has been going well so far. I think everyone is working hard and is excited for the season."

