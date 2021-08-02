DB Oliver talks EIU pledge

Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood senior defensive back recruit Diego Oliver (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) recently gave in-state Eastern Illinois University his verbal commitment. Oliver checks in and discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm just very excited about my decision to commit to Eastern Illinois," Oliver said. "EIU just really feels like a family to me. EIU has a great coaching staff and a great environment."

Oliver pointed towards a few key factors which helped him make his final decision to commit to the EIU Panthers.

"EIU was really the top school for me from pretty early on and the coaches at EIU made me feel like a priority. I've been at the top of the EIU recruiting board since January and they recruited me the hardest out of all the other schools. EIU is also pretty close to home and I always wanted my Mom and the rest of my family and friends to see me play in college. I know that I'll get a chance to earn some early playing time at EIU and that I'll also get a good education at EIU."

Oliver also had several close family and friends who spoke highly of Eastern Illinois and had a connection towards the school.

"My head coach (Sinque Turner) played at EIU and so did my trainer Pete Houlihan and they were able to talk about EIU and what they have to offer. I also had some other friends who went to EIU and they all liked it there. I looked hard at a few other schools like Indiana State and also Yale. I just really enjoyed my visit to EIU and it was the only visit I was able to make. I'm planning to major in business at EIU and they also offer a great business program."

Oliver is now focused on helping EIU recruit and bring in more players for the Panthers recruiting class.

"I'm already talking to some really good younger players we already have at Kenwood about EIU. I want to help us bring in as many great players as I can to EIU and become a great recruiter for them."

Next up for Oliver is his senior season which kicks off in just 25 days.

"Our team has been looking really good this summer. We report back to practice on August 9th and everyone is working out on our own this week. I have all kinds of goals set for myself this season. My main goal is to be an all state player this season. My entire mind set for this season so so much different. I've always had some dog in me but this year I'm just going to go get it. I'm so much more prepared for this season so much more mentally and physically compared to last year. That's the biggest difference in my game for this coming year."

Diego Oliver is verbally committed to Eastern Illinois University.








