Chicago (Ill) Simeon senior three star ranked defensive back recruit Chau Smith (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) decided today to end his recruiting process and gave the University of Wyoming his verbal commitment. Smith discusses his college decision here.

"I'm really happy about my decision," Smith said. "I had a great visit this weekend to Wyoming and the visit really sealed the deal for me."

Smith, who had narrowed his Top 5 schools list recently to the Cowboys along with Toledo, NIU, Colorado State and Temple filled us in on what stood out to him on his visit to Wyoming.

"The coaching staff at Wyoming is great. Coach Rich (John Richardson) is nothing less than real and I can't emphasize that enough. I also know that head coach (Craig) Bohl has my best interest at heart. He has made a commitment to me that I will leave Laramie with my college degree. My family loves that and they also loved it at Wyoming and I loved it at Wyoming. Just the whole vibe at Wyoming is great and I feel I will be pushed to become a greater player and that the coaches will push me to do great things."

Smith ended up setting up his weekend official visit to Wyoming late this past week. Smith earlier in the week informed us that he had no official visits planned at the time.

"I don't have any visits set just yet. I'm planning to sign in February. I want to get out and visit some schools before I make any decision."

Smith was also been in contact with a handful of recent schools taking notice of him.

"Maryland, Indiana and Michigan State have been in contact. Those coaches all like my offensive side of the football film. Those schools have been asking for my transcripts and that also includes Washington State. Washington State wants to see more of my video."

Smith had a chance of mind after this weekend and is committed to Wyoming.

"It just feels great.."



