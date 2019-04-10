Plainfield (IL) East junior defensive back prospect Brian Tape (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) has been drawing steady recruiting interest this spring. Tape has also been getting out to visit somme college campuses and recaps his recent travels to Southern Illinois University in this latest update.

"Last weekend I went to SIU for a visit," Tape said. "I also visited Minnesota not too long ago and I'm hoping to get out to see more schools later this spring and into the summer."

Tape gave us his impressions from his visit to SIU.

"I had a really nice visit to SIU and they really have a lot of newer facilities and also a newer stadium. I was able to tour the school on the visit and SIU also really focuses on academics and the importance of staying on top of the grades. I was also able to talk with the coaches at SIU including the defensive backs coach in Marty Rodgers. The coaches want me to come back and camp with them this summer. I also was able to watch a spring practice at SIU and the SIU coaches said they would be back in school to see me this spring. Overall I had a really good visit to SIU."

Tape, who missed his entire 2018 junior season due to a preseason injury has been working hard to get ready for his upcoming senior season.

"I'm playing for Boom 7on7 this spring and they have been teaching me a lot. I've been getting better at reading receivers since I'm new to defense. I've made a few slight rookie mistakes early on but I feel good about my progress this spring. I played receiver at my school so and I'm just sop ready to get back on the field with my team this summer."

Tape will also play for a new head coach inn 2019 in Brad Kunz who comes over to Plainfield East from Plano.

"Our new head coach is good and everyone is excited about him. I see something different in Coach Kunz and we are ready to get to work and get better. We had a really young team last season and we are ready to win."



