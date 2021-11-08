DB Walker discusses his Indiana State pledge

Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior cornerback recruit Amon Walker (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process on Sunday and gave Indiana State University his verbal commitment. Walker talks about his college choice and more in this breaking recruiting news update.

"I just felt like it's the right time so I gave the coaches at Indiana State my verbal commitment," Walker said. "I made a few different visits to Indiana State and they always made me feel at home and welcomed at Indiana State."

Walker pointed towards a few key factors in why he decided to commit to the Indiana State Sycamores.

"Indiana State always recruited me harder than every other school and they just always felt like they had a plan for me. I made an unofficial visit and them I made a second visit fora recruit BBQ and both times I had a great visit. I also like the surrounding area at Indiana State and they have a lot of things to do around the campus. Indiana State is also pretty close to home and that will be good for my family and friends. I also just get a long great with all of the coaches at Indiana State. The football program is in good hands with Coach (Kurt) Mallory and the rest of the coaches at Indiana State. I love playing man to man and Indiana State recruited my as cornerback. I'm a great fit in the defense at Indiana State and the school and everything else just feels like a treat fit for me. I'm just very happy and excited about my decision."

So which other schools did Walker consider before committing to Indiana State?

"I looked hard at some schools like Wyoming, Toledo, Eastern Michigan along with NIU and a few others. A lot of the bigger schools stayed in touch and liked my senior season video, but they all just wanted me to keep waiting to see if they would offer me. I also didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity at Indiana State so I committed."

Walker is still sad to see his high school career end but is now looking forward to playing at the next level.

"We had a great team this season and I'm still a bit sad we aren't still playing. My coaches at school including Coach (John) Ivlow really helped me so much with my recruiting and really everything. Coach Ivlow had a big impact on my for sure and he made me a much better player."

Amon Walker is verbally committed to Indiana State University.