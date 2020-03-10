Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence junior cornerback recruit Aaron Wofford (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) is a speedy and talented athlete who has seen his overall football recruiting stock rise this winter. Wofford, who recently added his first offer from Western Michigan checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, visits and more here.

"I made a weekend visit to Miami of Ohio and it went great," Wofford said. "I also picked up my first offer not too long ago from Western Michigan and my recruiting has been going well."

Wofford recapped his weekend visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I had a good visit to Miami of Ohio. They have some great facilities and overall it's just a nice place. It was my first visit to Miami of Ohio and the coaches had a lot of positive things to say about my game. They like that I'm a multi-sport athlete and that they are looking forward to coming back into school later this spring to watch me work out. I was impressed at how much the coaches at Miami interacted with all of the recruits. They made everyone feel very welcomed and I really felt comfortable and at home at Miami."

Wofford also has a handful of spring visits planned.

"I'm going to visit Western Michigan on March 24th. I'm also looking at get down to visit SIU soon and I'm also looking to set up a few more visits later this spring."

Wofford, who recently wrapped up his junior year basketball season is already in track season.

"I finished basketball season last week and I'm already in track and I qualified for nationals with a high jump of 6'6 last weekend at Lewis University.'

Does Wofford have a dream school?

"I really like both Northwestern and Arizona State. Both are great schools and they both have great campuses."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today