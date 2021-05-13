EdgyTim - DE Anderson adds his first offer

Pecatonica (Ill.) DuPec junior defensive end recruit Jake Anderson (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) was able to add his first FCS level scholarship offer when Illinois State extended him an offer. Anderson recaps adding his first scholarship offer from the in-state ISU Redbirds and more in this latest recruiting update. .

"I was very surprised at adding my first offer from Illinois State," Anderson said. "I noticed a few Illinois State coaches started to follow me on Twitter last week then they reached out and wanted to set up a call to talk and things took off from there."

Anderson, who plays defensive end and offensive tackles for the Rivermen this past spring IHSA football season discussed his initial impressions of adding bis first offer from Illinois State.

"It's pretty amazing to add my first D1 offer from Illinois State. I know Illinois State runs a strong defense every season and that they play in a great conference in the Missouri Valley Conference. They really feel I fit great in the Illinois State defense and I know that Illinois State also offers a good education. I'm going to go down and visit Illinois State sometime this summer in person and I'm really excited to learn more about them."

Has Anderson drawn any additional recruiting interest this spring?

"I've had contact so far with South Dakota, Illinois State, Minnesota, Iowa State, Nebraska and I also have interest from some D2 schools like Minnesota-Duluth and Concordia in Minnesota. Minnesota invited me to camp with them this summer, and I'm planning to go out and visit both Minnesota Duluth and Concordia sometime soon."

Does Anderson have any upcoming college camp plans?

"I'm planning to camp this summer at North Central College on June 7th, Iowa State on June 9th plus I'm going to camp at South Dakota with a few of my teammates on June 20th."

Anderson also recapped his spring IHSA football season.

"We ended up going 4-2 on the season and our two losses came against the top two ranked teams in the state in Class 1A. One of the highlights was us beating Dakota for the first time in many, many years 44-0. Overall I feltI played pretty well and I was able to see all of the hard work I put in during the off season pay off."

Jake Anderson has a scholarship offer from Illinois State.