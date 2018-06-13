Streamwood (Ill.) senior defensive end recruit Elijah Beach (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) is having a strong summer and has added his first two scholarship offers. Beach breaks down his latest offers, summer camp impressions and much more in this recruiting update.

"I have offers now from North Dakota and also Missouri Western," Beach said. "The college camps have been fun and they have been going pretty well for me so far. A lot of coaches have seen me in camps and the feedback has been pretty positive."

Beach was able to add his latest offer from North Dakota after the Fighting Hawks after the coaches saw Beach at the Northwestern Showcase.

"The North Dakota coaches saw me work at the Northwestern Showcase camp. I also camped at Lindenwood and also North Central College. I was able to talk with North Dakota head coach (Bubba Schweigert) and we had a really good talk and that's when North Dakota offered me. I know that North Dakota is a good program and that they play in a great conference (Missouri Valley). The Missouri Western coaches also saw me down at the Lindenwood camp and they offered me after the camp."

So where else will Beach camp this summer?

"I'm planning to camp at NIU on Saturday for the Big Dawg linemen camp. I might add another camp or two later this summer but for now thats the only camp I have planned."

Beach also points towards his camp experience last summer in helping him perform at a higher level this summer.

"Last summer in the college camps I wasn't really comfortable. The college coaches were still trying to figure me out from a position standpoint. Some coaches wanted to see me at linebacker and others liked me on the defensive line. I just feel more comfortable in my game and I know that my position will be on the defensive line in college. I just took a lot of what I learned last summer and used it to get me ready for the camps this summer. I feel a lot more comfortable this summer."

Beach is also excited for his upcoming senior season and Beach has taken a larger leadership role this summer.

"Team camp has been going good and we have a lot of guys who are working really hard. I've also been taking more of a leadership role this year. I'm pretty vocal around my guys and I've been building a good relationship and chemistry with the rest of the kids on the team. I also try to lead by example. I don't miss anything and I work hard and don't take any shortcuts. I go out and try to dominate everything I do on the field and hopefully the rest of the guys do the same."

Elijah Beach has scholarship offers from North Dakota and Missouri Western.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today