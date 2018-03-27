Homewood (IL) Flossmoor junior defensive end prospect Charlie Brooks (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) was one of the many standouts from last Saturday's United Stars Chicagoland Showcase event. Brooks recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I really liked the Chicago Stars showcase," Brooks said. "It was a fun time and I just loved getting to go against some great players. I thought that the talent level was strong and I also liked getting to go against a lot of kids from out of state. They had a lot of top guys there and I was able to compete hard all day against them."

Brooks filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have been in touch with a lot of college coaches this winter. I've been in touch with the coaches from Indiana State, Ball State, Illinois State along with some Ivy League schools like Dartmouth, Yale, Harvard and Princeton. I've been able to visit both Ball State and Illinois State so far. Both visits I thought went well and the coaches at both schools said they want me to remain in contact with them this spring."

Will Brooks make any additional visits soon?

"I'm going to visit Indiana State this Saturday. North Dakota State has also been showing some interest and they have been talking to me about coming to their camp in June. They explained that they offer a lot of kids based off the one day camps so I'm going to consider visiting them this summer."

Brooks, who is also drawing recruiting looks as an outside linebacker this spring has also been focused on improving his game this off season.

"I've bene really focused on getting stronger and also adding a bit more weight this off season. I'm up to around 225 pounds now and I want to be at 230 pounds or so by the start of the season. I feel I have pretty good speed and quickness of the edge and I can be pretty hard to block so I'm also always working on my speed. "

Brooks is also looking forward to this spring along with getting back with his team this summer.

"I know that the coaches from Kent State, Ball State and Indiana State are all planning to be in school this spring and our school always has college coaches visiting us. I'm working hard getting ready for the season and getting back on the field with my team. We will have a lot back on defense and we also had a really strong sophomore group moving up."

