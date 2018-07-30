Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South senior defensive end prospect Isaiah Brown-Dietzman (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) has remained busy this summer and is now enjoying a week away from his team before reporting back a week from today for the official start of practices. Brown-Dietzman checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"The summer has been very good," Brown-Dietzman said. "I was able to camp at quite a few schools and I was also able to work with my team in camp this summer. We are on a break this week and then we report back for practices next Monday and I can't wait to get going."

Brown-Dietzman recapped his busy summer camp travels.

"I ended up camping at two different North Central College camps. I also went to Iowa State, Lindenwood, McKendree and also Indiana State. I was able to get some good feedback from a lot of different college coaches. I have offers now from a few D2 schools like Quincy, Concordia in Minnesota and also Northern Michigan."

Brown-Dietzman is also on the short list with several schools heading into his upcoming senior season.

"I've stayed in touch with a lot of different college coaches and they all want to see my early senior video so they can re-evaluate me. I've been in touch with Indiana, South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota along with Central Michigan."

Brown-Dietzman is also ready for his upcoming senior season.

"The team has looked good in camp this summer. I'm not 100 percent certain yet but I'll end up playing defensive end but I also played some defensive tackle as well last season. We always have team goals and then individual goals every season. I'm thinking about setting my personal goals and it would include 20 sacks for the season. I'm also just looking at improving my overall reaction time and just get better and quicker with my reads."

