I like what Toledo has to offer me academically and as a football program,therefore I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Toledo‼️ #PrepareforLiftoff 🚀🚀🚀 @CoachCandle @Coach_LBJ_ @LetsMeetAtTheQB @RobbyDischer @edgytim @PhillipsWildca1 pic.twitter.com/yjBKvckBxl

Chicago Phillips junior defensive end Vontrell Charise (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) made a weekend unofficial visit to the University of Toledo and Monday night decided to give the Rockets his verbal commitment.

"I made a visit to Toledo on Saturday and I really liked everything that they have to offer," Chairse said. "They offers great academic support for its athletes and they also offer a strong education. I really feel that I would be a great fit at Toledo and I just love the coaches as well."

Chairse, who carries an impressive 3.9 GPA was starting to see his recruiting stock take off this winter after adding recent offers and interest from several other Mid American Conference schools along with Temple and Georgetown.

So why make such an early college decision?

"I know that the remaining year is going to be very stressful between school, taking the college entrance exams along with dealing with recruiting. I was able to see some things in Toledo that I have always been looking for in a potential school. I feel that I'm ready to make my decision so I pulled the trigger."

Chairse had early scholarship offers from Toledo along with offers from Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Temple and Georgetown.

