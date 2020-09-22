EdgyTim - DE Dietlin showed out on Sunday

Aurora (Ill.) West Aurora senior defensive end prospect Caleb Dietlin (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) has made an impressive physical transformation from a season ago. Dietlin has grown 2 1/2 inches and also has added a ton of muscle and had an impressive showing at the EDGYTIM/EFT Sunday Showcase Series on Sunday. Dietlin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"It was a really good camp and I felt I did well in the testing phase," Dietlin said. "Under the current conditions (State of Illinois/IDPH COVID Return to Play rules) I still thought the camp went well and we had a chance to get after it and compete."

Dietlin was able to show off an impressive mix of speed, size and athleticism on Sunday and explained his overall physical transformation this past year.

"I just had a big growth spurt in the off season. I grew 2 1/2 inches and added a lot of good weight. I started last season at 185 pounds and now I'm close to 230 pounds. I worked harder in the weight room, plus my diet also changed. I usually eat pretty well but in my case it was just not eating enough food. Once I increased my food intake the extra weight came. Last year was also my first year playing defensive end and I just feel I have a better understanding of the position now. I also worked on improving my overall fundamentals."

Dietlin recapped his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I have offers so far from Northern Michigan (D2), Northwoods (D2), Valparaiso and Quincy (D2). I've also been in contact with the coaches from Lindenwood (D2), Indianapolis (D2) plus SIU, South Dakota State and also North Dakota. The feedback from the college coaches has been the same. They all wanted to see me in camps this summer but COVID cancelled all of those. They also want to see some early season video, but we aren't playing now. It's also hard for some of the schools because they don't know money wise what they will be able to do right now."

So once he's playing football this year, what will we see from Dietlin that we didn't see a season ago?

"I'm just a totally different player now compared to last season. I'm better fundamentally and I just feel more comfortable with my technique and have a much better understanding of my position."

