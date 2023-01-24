Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom Township senior defensive end recruit Micheal Garner (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) decided to finish his recruiting process and gave Grambling State his verbal commitment. Garner, who drew a wide range of recruiting interest this past year discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"It's been a very, very long recruiting process for me but I'm really happy about how it all worked out," Garner said. "I had a great official visit to Grambling State last week and it's just an honor to play for Grambling State and play for such a historic HBCU program."

Garner broke down his recruiting process and why he decided to pledge to Grambling State.

"I had a great official visit this weekend and I was able to just experience everything at Grambling State. Ir's a great school that plays in a great conference (SWAC) and just the tradition and history with the HBCU schools was impressive. It's truly just an honor to play for Grambling State and be a part of it all. My Dad also went on the official visit and he also loved it. The official visit made a big difference in my college decision. Getting to see everything and experience everything at Grambling State was big. After leaving the official visit I was still a bit in awe of everything and I knew where I wanted to go to school."

So which other schools did Garner consider before making his college choice?

"I looked hard at Alabama A&M, Toledo and also New Mexico State. I made an official visit to Alabama A&M and Grambling State and I was set to visit New Mexico State but they cancelled it after they got another commitment. Those schools all had good things to offer but the overall fit for me at Grambling State was the best for me. I worked out for me and I'm one of the lucky ones to find a college to call home. I know too many great players still looking for a chance to play in college."

So what was the hardest part of his recruiting process?

"Having to deal with the transfer portal and basically having to compete with grown men for a scholarship. I had offers from several schools, then a few days or weeks later they would stop calling and in most cases those schools decided to grab a man in the portal instead. It really got brutal at times and also very frustrating."

Garner, who is all set to sigh his Letter of Intent on February 1st with Grambling State will now look to bring home a state basketball title for the Blazing Trojans this winter.

"We are having a good season so far and we are 14-5 I believe. We are ranked in the Top 15 in state and I'm also blessed to be the team captain. I'm just blessed to be in this situation and now help my team win a state title."

Micheal Garner is verbally committed to Grambling State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today