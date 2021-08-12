DE Gianaris recaps his recruiting

Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South senior defensive end prospect Teddy Gianaris (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) is back on the football field this summer and gearing up for his senior season which kicks off in 15 days. Gianaris checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news and previews his senior season in this update.

"Our practices are going pretty good so far," Gianaris said. "The first few days are pretty limited with what you are allowed to do but the team is just happy and excited to be back and getting ready for a full football season."

So does this preseason feel any different for Gianaris and his teammates?

"It's definitely a different feeling for sure. We just finished the spring season a few months ago and now we are already back to work so that's different. We also don't have all of the COVID restrictions we had in the spring, plus everyone is just excited to have a full season to get ready for this fall. It's just a much more exciting feeling this year for everyone."

Gianaris also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I was able to add my first offer from Dayton which is pretty exciting. The offer from Dayton sort of came out of the blue but it's a great school. We have quite a few Maine South guys already at Dayton and I know they are a strong school academically. I ended up camping this summer at Harvard, Dartmouth, Cornell and also South Dakota State. All of those camps went really well and the coaches have said they want to see some of my senior video. I would say my best camp this summer was at Harvard. I just felt that I did well in one on ones at Harvard and I also tested well. I ended up doing 16 reps of 225 pounds and I just came away feeling good about that camp in particular."

So what will we see differently from Gianaris's game this season?

"I was able to add some good weight and strength and I pretty much just redefined my overall technique. I feel that my whole game has just been upgraded this summer. My personal goal will be to be an All State player this season, but helping us win games is always the main goal."

Up first this season for Gianaris and the Hawks is Barrington.

"Barrington seems to always be a good game and they always play us pretty tough. I'm just excited and ready for the season to start."

