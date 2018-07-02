Chicago (IL) Hubbard senior defensive end recruit Kenny Givens (6-foot-4, 243 pounds) is on a break this week from his team camp but is still very much focused on his team, his upcoming senior season along with his latest recruiting news update. Givens no question has a plan when it comes to his recruiting and fills us in here.

"We are on a two week break from team camp," Givens said. "I was abler to head up to Michigan for a quick vacation with some friends and it was good to get away, have fun and relax a bit.

Givens recapped his latest recruiting news this summer.

"This week I'm in the process of getting a copy of my transcripts send out to several college coaches. I've been in contact with the coaches from Wyoming, Iowa State, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois plus a few other schools. I also want to get out soon and see a few schools this summer. I'm planning to visit schools that are closer to home this summer then I'll make some official visits to schools that are farther away from home."

Does Givens have any upcoming visit plans?

"I definitely want to head out and see Michigan State in person. I also want to get out to see Iowa State."

Does Givens have any favorite schools so far this summer?

"I've been in touch the most with the coaches from Wyoming, South Dakota and also New Mexico. I would say for now that Wyoming is my leader but it's still very early in the process. I'm looking at taking official visits to those schools but I don't have anything set up yet."

Givens is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"Our team camp went excellent and I can't wait to get back after our break and get back into pads. I just love to hit and I also just love the game. I've been just watching a lot of NFL videos and trying to get better."

Kenny Givens has a scholarship offer from South Dakota, Wyoming and New Mexico.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today