EdgyTim - DE Gutierrez Jr. is on a mission





LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior defensive end prospect Cris Gutierrez Jr. (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) has been on a non stop mission to get better and be ready for his upcoming senior season. Gutierrez was very impressive on Sunday taking part in the Boom Showcase and fills us in on his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I loved it (Boom Camp)," Gutierrez Jr. said. "It was so much fun to just get out there and work again. I was just so happy on Sunday night. I felt overall I did a good job and I came away feeling good about the progress I've been able to make so far in my game."

Gutierrez Jr. filled us in on how he's been able to improve his overall game this off season.

"I've been working a lot with the coaches at Right Fit in LaGrange and they have been helping me with my training. Right after my junior season I started right away with Coach Buchanan at EFT and he helped me so much. He helped me with having better hands and he just helped to improve my overall technique. My Dad also helped me set up a home gym during quarantine and I took the approach of no days off. I had a lot of different people help me and helped me tweak everything about my game."

Gutierrez Jr. filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have a roster spot offer from Augustana (D3)and I was also talking with the coaches from Roosevelt (NAIA) along with the coaches from Carthage (D3). Otherwise it's been pretty quiet lately. It's been hard because I played behind some great older guys last season and I had limited reps. We usually get a lot of college coaches in school to visit us but that didn't happen at all this spring. I also wanted to go to camps this summer but COVID also cancelled those camps. All I can do for now is keep working and getting better and hope that the college coaches take notice."

So what would Gutierrez Jr. want to let those college coaches out there know about him and what he has to offer them this summer?

"I'd let them know that they don't know how hard I work and how hard I'll continue to work in college. All I ask is that someone give me a chance. In the meantime I use it all as fuel to motivate me and to make me keep working as hard as I can."

Gutierrez Jr. is also well aware that some of his teammates are moving out of state and to a new opportunity.

"I truly wish all of them the best of luck and I'm 100 percent for them. I guess I'll always have it in the back of my mind that this was supposed to be our last season together. I'll be here to help us keep winning and we will be just fine."



