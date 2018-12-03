Crete (Ill.) Monee senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Deion Harry (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Sunday and gave Howard University his verbal commitment. Harry discusses his college decision here.

"I made my official visit to Howard this past weekend" Harry said. "I had just a great official visit to Howard and they have so much to offer. I just felt at home and very comfortable on my visit and decided to give them my verbal commitment. I'm 100 percent on board with Howard and I'll sign in December."

Harry recapped what stood out on his weekend visit to Howard.

"Howard offers great academics along with several opportunities away from football and in the business world. Howard has a huge alumni network and just being a Howard grad brings a ton of respect. I was able to get to know the coaches and the players at Howard and everyone was like family to me. The longer I was at Howard the more and more comfortable with the school and the football program. I was ready to make my college decision by the time I was ready to head back home and it's a great feeling."

Harry also visited Oregon State but decided to give Howard his verbal commitment instead.

"I made an official visit to Oregon State and that visit also went well. I just didn't get the same feel and comfort level I had at Howard when I was visiting Oregon State. Oregon State has great coaches and everyone was great to me but in the end I just feel at home with Howard."

Harry also looked back at his recently completed high school career with pride and discussed ending the 2018 season in the Class 6A state title game.

"I feel good about our season. We didn't finish it out the way we wanted to but it was still a good run for us. We have all been tight since 7th grade and the seniors have always been a very close group. We always knew we had the potential to get to a state title game and once we got our heads right that's when we started to roll."

