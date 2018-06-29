Normal (Ill.) Community senior defensive end recruit Jordan Lawrence (6-foot-3, 229 pounds) decided to give Indiana State his verbal commitment. Lawrence discusses his decision here.

"Indiana State just always felt like home and felt like the place I want to be so I committed," Lawrence said. "I had some offers and a lot of schools still showing interest in me, but Indiana State believed in me and offered me an early scholarship. A lot of schools wanted me to wait and I just didn't want to let my opportunity at Indiana State pass me by so I committed."

Lawrence filled us in on why he decided to give the Sycamores his verbal commitment.

"Indiana State is pretty close to home plus they also have a noice school and a nice campus. My parents also really liked it at Indiana State when we visited. The coaches at Indiana State are great and they are focused on getting the football program playing winning football in one of the best conferences in the country (Missouri Valley Conference). I believe in the coaches at Indiana State and I'm excited to be a part of the program. I also was able to talk with some of the other kids who have already committed to Indiana State and they are putting together a great recruiting class."

So who else did Lawrence consider before making his decision?

"I looked hard at Western Illinois and also Illinois State, Eastern Illinois plus SEMO. Illinois State is in town and I would have loved to play for them but I also felt like I was a fall back guy for them. Indiana State made me feel wanted and they recruited me the hardest out of any other school and that also played a part in my decision."

Lawrence is also thrilled to have made his college choice.

"I'm really happy. It's a fun process but it's also very stressful. I went with where my heart wanted me to go and that's Indiana State."

