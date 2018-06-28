Normal (Ill.) Community senior defensive end recruit Jordan Lawrence (6-foot-3, 229 pounds) has had a very successful spring and summer camp circuit which includes Lawrence adding five offers and plenty of looks from various schools. Lawrence checks in and recaps his latest offers, upcoming visit plans and more in this update.

"The summer has been going well for me," Lawrence said. "I've been getting to know my new teammates (Lawrence has transferred from U High to Normal Community this summer) in team camp along with going to some of the college one day camps."

Lawrence recapped his latest recruiting news and offers so far this summer.

"I have 5 scholarship offers now from Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Western Illinois, Southeast Missouri State and Eastern Illinois. I've also been in contact with some other schools including North Dakota State, Army, Missouri State and South Dakota State. The schools who haven't offered me yet all want to see my early season video."

Lawrence is now planning to get out to visit some school in July.

"I'm done with the college one day camps because I just want to stay focused on my team and being there for everything this summer. I am going to plan to get out and visit some schools in July when I have a day off. I'm looking at visiting Indiana State along with getting out to see Southeast Missouri State and also Missouri State. South Dakota State has also been really interested and I might try to go see them in July as well. I want to get out to see some of the schools who are interested in me along with just trying to build a better relationship with some of the coaches at each school."

Lawrence is also excited to work the remaining summer with his new team.

"I've been really enjoying my new team this summer and just getting to know the coaches better. I've been just trying to show the coaches what I can do and prove myself to them and to my new team. I just want to be there for my team and try to be as much of a leader as I can along with just learning from the experienced seniors and other leaders on the team."

