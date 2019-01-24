Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East junior defensive end prospect Sean McLaughlin (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) is a non stop three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) who is starting to see his football recruiting stock take off so far this winter. McLaughlin checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"Football recruiting over the past few weeks has been insane," McLaughlin said. "We have had a lot of college coaches in school over the last few weeks and it's been pretty exciting for myself and my teammates."

McLaughlin, who is in the middle of his basketball season for the Griffins this winter filled us in on his recent in school suitors.

"We've seen the coaches from Illinois in school along with the coaches from Iowa, Minnesota, Western Michigan, South Dakota, South Dakota State plus Ball State, Northwestern and several other schools I'm sure I'm forgetting. A lot of those same coaches want to get me to come out and visit them in person for various events. The coaches have also given me some positive feedback on my junior season video highlight tape."

Does McLaughlin have any college visits planned soon?

"I'm going to get out to Miami of Ohio on Sunday and that's the only visit I have set so far. I'm going to try to fit in as many visits as I can but it's hard because once basketball season ends I roll right into baseball season."

McLaughlin, who is also an excellent student in the class room (4.4 GPA on a 4.0 scale) discussed what he's working on to improve his overall game this off season.

"I'm focused on 100 percent adding more strength this off season. I need to add some good weight and strength and I'm also looking to increase my speed. Last year I just seemed to be a step short at times and I want to be able to have that extra burst and step."

Does McLaughlin have a dream school?

"Well my great grandpa played at Notre Dame so I've always been a fan of Notre Dame. My dream school has changed since I've gotten older and lately I really like what Stanford has to offer."