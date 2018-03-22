Belleville (IL) West junior three star ranked defensive end recruit Keith Randolph (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is a state champion after being one of the Maroons key players in capturing the Class 4A IHSA state basketball title. Randolph recaps his state title thoughts along with his latest football recruiting news here.

"It's really hard to describe in words how it feels to win a state title," Randolph said. "It was just a great experience and it was something that we all talked about over the summer. We pretty much knew we had the team to get it done back in the summer. It's still an amazing feeling."

So Randolph is taking a few weeks off to recover from his just completed basketball season, right?

"I was back in the weight room on Monday. I'm slowly getting back into the weight room this week and then I plan to really get after it next week. I need to get back into football shape and I really want to be ready to have a great senior season."

Randolph is also hoping to fit some upcoming college visits into his schedule.

"I start my spring break next Wednesday so I'm starting to sort it all out now. I'm looking at getting out to Miami of Ohio soon, maybe on April 7th for a visit. I also want to get out to visit Western Michigan and also Eastern Kentucky."

Keith Randolph has multiple scholarship offers this spring.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today