Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest junior defensive end recruit Izaiah Ruffin (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock continued to rise this early spring, including Ruffin adding offers on Tuesday from Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati. Ruffin discusses adding his offer from Cincinnati and more in this update.

"I added offers from Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati and it's exciting," Ruffin said. "It seems like more colleges are starting to take notice and it's been a pretty cool process lately."

Ruffin gave us his impressions from adding his latest offer from the Cincinnati Bearcats.

"Cincinnati has been staying in touch with me a bit. They also saw me workout back towards the start of the year and they have stayed in touch since then but it was still a nice surprise to get an offer from them. The Cincinnati coaches said they really liked my junior video as a staff and they decided to offer me. I know that Cincinnati is a good football program plus it's not too far away. I'm going to research more on Cincinnati soon and the coaches want me to come out and visit them this spring."

So which other schools have started contacting Ruffin?

"I've been staying in touch with the coaches from Western Michigan, Northern Iowa, Kent State and also Central Michigan."

Does Ruffin have any other upcoming college visits planned?

"I'm going to visit Western Michigan this Saturday. I'm sure I'll also get out to Cincinnati sometime soon."

Izaiah Ruffin has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Ohio University, North Dakota State and Eastern Kentucky.