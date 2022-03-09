DE Schmalz recaps his NIU visit

Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame junior defensive end prospect Karl Schmalz (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) has had a busy winter which included Schmalz finishing 3rd in state in the IHSA State Wrestling heavyweight bracket. Schmalz has also been keeping track of his football recruiting process this winter, and Schmalz recaps his recruiting along with discussing his recent visit to nearby Northern Illinois University in this recruiting update.

"I finished third in state for wrestling and I lost a match early on but I was able to wrestle back and finish strong ," Schmalz said. "I was also able to make a visit to NIU on Sunday and I had a really good visit."

Schmalz recapped his weekend visit to Northern Illinois University.

"It was my second visit to NIU and I really had a great visit. Honestly at first I didn't think too much of NIU, but once I was able to get to look around and talk with the coaches at NIU, they just really opened up my eyes. The coaches at NIU are great people and the overall atmosphere and environment is impressive. The NIU coaches said that I'm one of the guys they are looking for at defensive end, and that they want me to stay in contact with them this spring. I'm glad I made another visit to NIU and I really like the program."

Have any other schools been in contact with Schmalz this winter?

"Besides NIU, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, North Dakota, Toledo, Purdue and I also talked recently with a coach from Harvard. I have another spring visit set for Purdue on March 26th and that the only other visit I have planed for now."

Schmalz was asked to grade his fall season performance on the field.

"I would give myself an overall grade of "A-" for the season. I started my sophomore year on varsity so I felt like everything came much more naturally for me last season. I impressed myself in Week 1 with how locked in my game was and I was able to get consistent pressure all season long. I also made significant strides in making my reads and following my keys compared to my sophomore season on varsity. I'm working hard on just having better overall awareness on the field and be able to just make more plays."