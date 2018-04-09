Wheaton (lll.) North junior defensive end prospect Jacob Secrest (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) was able to make a recent visit to Michigan State. Secrest recaps his latest impressions from Michigan State and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I was able to head out and visit Michigan State for it's spring game on Saturday," Secrest said. "It was a good visit and a good experience."

Secrest recapped his impressions from the Spartans Spring Game.

"It was my first visit to Michigan State on Saturday and it was a lot of fun. I was able to check in and then eat and get to know some of the other recruits. I also was able to talk with some of the coaches including Coach (Jim) Bowman along with a few other coaches. They also had a nice presentation discussing everything about the football program. I was really impressed with the talk that offensive line coach Mark Staten gave. He talked about life inside and outside of football and how Michigan State is preparing us for life and not just for football. The spring game was great to see and overall I had a great experience. The coaches said that they want me to come back again to visit them. They also said they would like to see me come back and camp with them this summer."

Secrest has also been in contact with a handful of other schools this spring.

"Besides Michigan State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Indiana, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Illinois. I'm looking at going to Indiana this coming weekend for the spring game. I also have a family friend who is a coach at Indiana Wesleyan so I'll also stop and visit them as well on the way down."

Secrest, who is also on the track team at Wheaton North this spring is also gearing up for a busy spring and summer.

"We are hoping to see some college coaches back into school soon and I know that a few of the coaches have already set up some dates to stop into school already. I've been working on just getting stronger this off season especially in my lower body. I want to get better when it comes to defending the run game. I feel that I use my hands pretty well and that I also have a good understanding of the game and my role. I just want to get a bit stronger and keep working on getting better this spring and summer."

