DE Solecki chooses Purdue

Downers Grove North senior three star ranked defensive end recruit Aiden Solecki (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) just gave the Purdue Boilermakers his verbal commitment this morning (Sunday) on the way back home from his official visit to Purdue.

"I had an awesome official visit to Purdue this weekend and I gave them my commitment," Solecki said. "Everything was great at Purdue and I'm just really excited about my decision and so is my family."

Solecki, who narrowed down his list of top schools to Purdue along with Michigan State, Washington State and San Diego State discussed what stood out to him about the Purdue Boilermakers.

"The first thing that stood out at Purdue was the culture. The impact this coaching staff has when they are3 together is unreal. The coaches know what needs to be done and they will get it done. The (head coach Barry) Odom effect is real because whenever he goes he is successful and I truly believe in his plan for the near future for Purdue. I liked all the facilities and amenities they have for the players and I know I will have succeed because of al of the support that is offered. Purdue was the clear option and choice for me and I'm glad to call it home."

Aiden Solecki is the fifteenth known verbal commitment in the Purdue Class of 2026 and the fourth State of Illinois pledge for the Boilermakers.

Solecki joins Chicago Brother Rice offensive tackle Rico Schreiber along with Hillcrest defensive end Max Carmicle and East St. Louis offensive linemen Terrell Berryhill as Purdue pledges from the Land of Lincoln.



