Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior defensive end recruit Brandon Svets (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock take off during the current Coronavirus pandemic and is now holding 7 scholarship offers. Svets checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Indiana State just offered me a scholarship today (Monday)," Svets said. "It's been pretty crazy lately and I now have added 5 offers over the past 10 days. It's pretty amazing and exciting."

Svets filled us in on his latest recruiting news..

"Besides Indiana State I also have offers now from EIU, North Dakota, Illinois State, Lafayette, Army and Columbia. I've been in contact with all of the schools who have offered me along with NIU and Holy Cross. I made a visit to Miami of Ohio earlier this year and NIU is suppose to be in touch with me very soon. The feedback from the college coaches has been pretty positive. The college coaches all like my junior tape and they also are excited about my weight gain. I've added around 30 pounds since last season and I feel much stronger compared to last season. I'm eating around five thousand calories a day and I've added a ton of protein into my diet."

Svets has also been dealing with life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Online learning has been going well. We have some Zoom meetings with teachers in some classes and they post assignments each day. I'm staying on top of everything and I'm starting to get into a steady routine. I have some weights at home so I'm able to stay on top of my workouts along with going outside to get my drill work in. Outside of that I've been staying busy between watching the NFL Draft, playing some Madden and just spending more time with my family."

Brandon Svets has multiple scholarship offers.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today