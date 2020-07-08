EdgyTim - DE Svets selects Harvard

Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior defensive end recruit Brandon Svets (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) had several athletic scholarship offers along with increased Power 5 school recruiting looks. Yet Svets all along said that academic strength and the right fit for him and Svets found his perfect fit and gave Harvard his verbal commitment. Svets discusses his decision here.

"I'm just very excited about my commitment to Harvard," Svets said. "I had some offers and college options but Harvard just offers so much more compared to the other schools I considered it would of been very hard to pass on Harvard."

Svets pointed towards several key factors in giving the Harvard Crimson his verbal commitment.

"The overall academics and opportunities available at Harvard is impressive and Harvard is one of the top schools in the world. I've been also able to build up a great relationship with the coaches at Harvard. I was also able to make a trip out to visit Harvard recently and I just loved the campus and the City of Boston is just a great area. Harvard is a lower level than I wanted to play in but they also have sent 10 guys to the NFL so it can be done at Harvard. The football program is also strong and so is the level of football in the Ivy League. The overall mix at Harvard for me is exactly what I was looking for in a school. I've also been able to talk to dome of the players and some of the recruits at Harvard and I feel I'll be a great fit there."

So who else did Svets consider before giving Harvard his commitment?

"My Top 3 schools included Harvard, Dartmouth and also Yale. I looked hard into all three schools. I had some Power 5 schools who seemed really interested but they also didn't offer. I also really wanted to end my recruiting before the start of the season and I really did not want to drag things out. The overall timing was just right for me to make my college choice so I committed to Harvard."



Svets is thrilled to now have his college decision behind him this summer.

"It's a relief. I can just focus in on the season now and help us win a state title."

Svets also filled us in on how his game will be different this fall compared to a season ago.

"I'm going to be playing this year with a lot more power and more size. I worked hard on improving my strength, hands and footwork.I feel that I've had a good off season and I'm excited to get going."

Brandon Svets is verbally committed to Harvard.

