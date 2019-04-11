Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East junior defensive end prospect Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) was able to add his fifth overall offer on Wednesday from Fordham. Wilson is also getting ready for what is shaping up to be a very busy spring evaluation period for him starting next week.

"Fordham offered me a scholarship," Wilson said. "I had been staying in touch with Coach Vince Natali a bit but getting an offer from them was a nice surprise."

Wilson filled us in on his initial thoughts on adding his latest offer from Fordham.

"I know that a few of my old teammates are going to Fordham and that they really like it. I also know that Fordham is located in New York City which is really cool. Outside of that I still need to learn more about them and I'll do some research on Fordham."

Wilson also made a recent visit to Northwestern.

"I was able to go visit Northwestern on Saturday with my defensive line coach. I was able to see the new indoor facility at Northwestern and it's pretty amazing. It's wild to think it cost them over 100 million dollars to build and it's a lot of glass. The day I was there they had some fog but the view of the lakefront is still pretty amazing. I was able to sit in on a defensive line meeting and it was good seeing Devin (O'Rourke) again and I was able to watch a spring practice."

Wilson is also excited for what is shaping up to be another very busy spring evaluation period for Wilson and Lincoln-Way East.

"I know that a lot of the college coaches have said that they would be back in school starting next Monday. I know that I'm starting to look at camps for this summer and I'm considering camping at Harvard, Yale plus Illinois and also Northwestern for sure. As far as setting up more visits or camps it all depends how the spring evaluation period goes for me. I'll make more camp and visit plans once I have a better handle on which schools are truly interested in me."

Adrian Wilson has scholarship offers from Fordham, EIU, South Dakota, Harvard and Yale.