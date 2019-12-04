Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East senior defensive end recruit Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) just wrapped us a terrific 2019 senior season by leading the Griffins to the 2019 Class 8A IHSA state football title last Saturday. Wilson talks about his season along with his latest recruiting news here.

"The state title game was pretty amazing" Wilson said. "Just the overall game and the atmosphere was crazy and it feels amazing to win a state title."

Wilson also pointed towards the Griffins loss to Loyola in 2018 in the Class 8A semifinal round as one of the key motivation factors in this season's success.

"We had been working really hard since the loss to Loyola a year ago. That loss had a huge impact on everyone on our team. We had a great team last season and to lose to Loyola just all made us work even harder this year. It just didn't work out that season but that's all in the past now and everyone is enjoying the state title. We've been going to parades and we also were on Fox Chicago TV and we are also on radio Thursday night which is all exciting."

Wilson also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I'm 100 percent committed to Bowling Green. I'm going to take my official visit on December 13th. I had been in touch with a few different coaches including Illinois and Georgia Tech. Wisconsin also reached out but they are filled up on the defensive line so they have backed off since. I'm just excited to sign with Bowling Green."

So what's next for Wilson this off season?

"I'm going to focus on lifting and training. I'm working with Coach Enoch Smith along with Coach Buke (Mike Buchanan) at EFT. Those coaches really helped me improve this season and I want them to help me really boost my overall game and get me ready for college ball."

Adrian Wilson is verbally committed to Bowling Green.