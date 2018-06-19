Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East junior defensive end prospect Adrian Wilson (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) was able to camp this past weekend at Ohio State. Wilson recaps his Ohio State camp impressions and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to the Ohio State camp and it was a great experience," Wilson said. "I have been able to camp now at Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State and all three camps went well."

Wilson filled us in on his overall impressions from his Ohio State camp.

"The Ohio State camp was really good just from the fact that they had a lot of kids and the competition level was really strong. It was good to go against kids that I've never went against before. The Ohio State camp focused a lot on more positional work. The feedback from the college coaches at Ohio State was good. They said I need to work on a few things but that overall they liked my camp and said I performed pretty well."

Wilson has started to draw more attention from schools this summer.

"I was able to talk with the coaches from Toledo, Ohio University and also Kent State from the Ohio State camp. I would say that Toledo has been the most interested school so far and they want me to come out and see some games in person this fall."

So dies Wilson have any other camp plans this summer?

"I'm pretty sure I'm done with camps for this summer. If I do anymore camps they will be more local. I'm going to stay more focused on my team the rest of the summer. We are back to lifting and just working out now. We also have some linemen challenges coming soon."



