EdgyTim - DE Wright commits to Fordham

Chicago (Ill.) Curie senior defensive end prospect Tristan Wright (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process this morning and have Fordham University his verbal commitment. Wright discusses his college decision here.

"It's really a 50 year decision for me on selecting Fordham," Wright said. "They offered me a full ride scholarship and offer a great education along getting to play for a great football program."

Wright, who was recruited by the Rams as a defensive end recruit pointed towards several key factors in his decision to pledge to Fordham.

"Defensive line coach Kenny Anunike is a top notch defensive line coach who played at Duke and who also has a Super Bowl ring. He also coaches at Ohio State and has coached some great defensive linemen already in his career. I feel Coach Anunike will be able to make me a great player and help me get to the next level someday. Also the overall academics at Fordham are really impressive so Fordham is the best of both worlds."

Wright also considered several other schools before deciding on Fordham.

"I look hard at schools like Drake, Lafayette along with a few D2 schools. I also research those schools and talked to several other people about different schools. My sister's old soccer teammate knows people who went to Fordham so I was able to talk to different former players who all raved about the school. The feedback from everyone I talked to about Fordham was really upbeat and very positive."

So how big of a factor was COVID-19 in his eventually college decision?

"In regards to the timing of my decision the IHSA pushing back football to the spring played a big factor. I was planning to come out and show coaches what I can do this season. Our early schedule was loaded and I would have been going against several Power 5 offensive linemen. Once the season was moved I knew that it would take even longer to show what I could do on the field. After the IHSA announcement yesterday I decided I was ready to focus on the now, and that Fordham was where I wanted to be in college."

Tristan Wright is verbally committed to Fordham.

