Chicago (Ill.) Curie junior defensive end prospect Tristan Wright (6-foot-4, 211 pounds) transferred to Curie this summer and Wright has adjusted well to his new school this fall. Wright checks in and recaps his season so far along with his latest recruiting news and upcoming college visits plans here.

"School and the transfer has gone pretty well," Wright said. "I really like it at Curie and I'm also just trying to establish myself as a leader for the team. I also get to go against Kevo (Wesley) every day in practice and that's making me a much better player this season."

Wright filled us in on his latest recruiting news and upcoming college visit plans.

"I'm actually going to visit Northern Illinois on Saturday. I'm also planning to visit Vanderbilt (October 19th), Western Michigan (October 26th), Michigan State (November 9th) and also Penn State (November 16th). I also just set a visit up for Illinois on November 2nd. Those schools just want me to stay in touch with them and keep sending them my season video."

Wright filled us in on how his overall game has improved this season.

"I've added I believe 45 pounds since last year and I'm up to 212 pounds now. and adding more weight and size was a big focus for me. I also feel like I've been able to get faster and quicker off the snap this season. I just feel much more comfortable out on the field this season compared to last season. I feel like I'm working harder and I'm competing better now at a much higher level."

Wright has also been drawing plenty of attention on the field so far this season.

"I've been seeing a lot of double teams and drawing a lot of attention from opposing teams. I've been just trying to fight through them and make plays. I also just stopped worrying about trying to impress college coaches and I went back to just going out, playing and having fun. It's definitely helped me just have fun and not worry so much and I think it's been showing in my play."

