Nearly 100 of the nation’s top underclassmen will compete this week at The NextGen Five-Star Pro Day, selected by Rivals. With so much talent arriving in Atlanta for the event, national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has five defensive prospects to watch. RELATED: Five offensive prospects to watch at the NextGen Five-Star Pro Day

Blount has a huge wingspan and a terrific frame on the defensive line. He’s extremely difficult to block with one high school offensive lineman even against all-star competition. Will he dominate another group of linemen that includes some star-studded names? We’ll see this week. Every major program in the country covets him. Alabama, Ohio State and the Florida programs have his interest.

*****

Burgess is a good-looking prospect from the Midwest. He could really help himself this week. He’s a raw player that has been a big riser in the rankings recently but still has room to keep climbing. Burgess has the size and athleticism to make a college very happy when he picks a school. Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame have all hosted the Chicago native multiple times on visits.

*****

If you want a name to know for the 2026 recruiting class along the defensive line, keep an eye on Carey. He’s already built like a college freshman at 6-foot-4, 282 pounds. I’m eager to see how well he moves in person. He’s a force in the middle of a defense now but might just be scratching the surface of what he can do. Carey already holds more than 20 scholarship offers including Georgia, LSU and Penn State.

*****

Jones is another player that has a good ranking but can continue to improve his stock. He’s been on the camp circuit this summer and was recently offered by Texas A&M after camping in College Station. Seeing him against elite competition will give a good gauge on just how good the Omaha (Neb.) Westside linebacker really is. Jones is on the verge of becoming the latest major national prospect out of Nebraska.

*****