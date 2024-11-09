DEFENSIVE SPOTLIGHT: Singleton, veterans not blaming injuries on struggles

Georgia now has one of the best receiver classes in the country led by Geneva 4 star ranked WR Talyn Taylor.
Former Warren Township and current Iowa State DL JR Singleton talks to the press about this season for the Cyclones.
FREE Photos: Check out this free gallery from Class 3A Round 2 Montini Catholic over Byron.
FREE Photos: Check out this free gallery from Class 7A Round 2 LW Central over Hoffman Estates
Scouting Report: Fremd 2026 QB Johnny O’Brien sets a record in playoff and Wildcat Report breaks down his game here.
